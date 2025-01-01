The Strain - KC Kush, also known as Kosher Kush, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain developed by DNA Genetics, reportedly born from the cross of Kosher Dog and Stardawg. This unique blend combines the calming effects of an indica with the subtle uplifting qualities of a sativa, offering a well-rounded experience ideal for relaxation and tranquility. KC Kush is known for its ability to ease the mind and soothe the body, making it a perfect choice for unwinding after a long day or settling in for a restful night's sleep.



The flavor profile of KC Kush is a delightful mix of citrus, orange, and sweet notes. Its primary terpene profile includes Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Terpineol, all contributing to its aromatic and flavorful characteristics. Myrcene imparts earthy undertones and promotes relaxation, while Limonene adds a bright citrus zest that uplifts the senses. Caryophyllene introduces a subtle spicy hint, Linalool brings a floral sweetness, and Terpineol offers a pleasant herbal aroma, rounding out the strain's complex taste.



Users often report feeling relaxed, sleepy, and happy after enjoying KC Kush. Drawing from its Kosher Dog lineage, the strain provides a deep sense of calm and contentment. The Stardawg genetics contribute a gentle uplift in mood, fostering feelings of happiness and well-being. This harmonious blend of effects allows for physical relaxation without overwhelming sedation, making KC Kush an ideal companion for those seeking peace and positivity in their cannabis experience.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Kosher Dog] x [Stardawg] (Reported)



Breeder: DNA Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene,

alpha-Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Orange, Sweet

