About this product
Introducing Lemon Pound Cake, a versatile cannabis strain known by several names, including Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cheese, and Lemon Cake. Whichever moniker you encounter, expect an aroma and flavor that live up to its name, with a delightful citrusy lemon essence complemented by a subtle musky undertone. The result of crossing Lemon Skunk with Cheese, this sativa-leaning hybrid boasts dominant terpenes such as caryophyllene, humulene, and myrcene, delivering a well-rounded sensory experience.
Lemon Pound Cake's cured buds take on a spade-like shape, adorned with burnt orange pistils and a generous coating of trichomes, giving it a fuzzy and enticing appearance. The visual appeal is matched by its aromatic profile, promising a tantalizing scent that invites users to indulge in its flavorful embrace.
Experience the uplifting and relaxing effects of Lemon Pound Cake as it gently elevates the mood and melts away tension. Consumers have reported feeling a surge of energy and motivation, making it ideal for social settings or tackling tasks with a renewed sense of vigor. Whether used to alleviate muscle spasms, depression, or headaches, or simply to enhance creativity and focus, Lemon Pound Cake offers a flavorful and invigorating cannabis experience that's perfect for any occasion.
Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lineage: [Lemon Skunk] x [Cheese]
Breeder: Heavyweight Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Focus, Sociable, Aroused, Uplifting
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Lemon, Peppery, Sour, Spicy
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
MO, US: CUL000019
