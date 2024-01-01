Introducing Lemon Pound Cake, a versatile cannabis strain known by several names, including Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cheese, and Lemon Cake. Whichever moniker you encounter, expect an aroma and flavor that live up to its name, with a delightful citrusy lemon essence complemented by a subtle musky undertone. The result of crossing Lemon Skunk with Cheese, this sativa-leaning hybrid boasts dominant terpenes such as caryophyllene, humulene, and myrcene, delivering a well-rounded sensory experience.



Lemon Pound Cake's cured buds take on a spade-like shape, adorned with burnt orange pistils and a generous coating of trichomes, giving it a fuzzy and enticing appearance. The visual appeal is matched by its aromatic profile, promising a tantalizing scent that invites users to indulge in its flavorful embrace.



Experience the uplifting and relaxing effects of Lemon Pound Cake as it gently elevates the mood and melts away tension. Consumers have reported feeling a surge of energy and motivation, making it ideal for social settings or tackling tasks with a renewed sense of vigor. Whether used to alleviate muscle spasms, depression, or headaches, or simply to enhance creativity and focus, Lemon Pound Cake offers a flavorful and invigorating cannabis experience that's perfect for any occasion.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: [Lemon Skunk] x [Cheese]



Breeder: Heavyweight Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Focus, Sociable, Aroused, Uplifting



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Lemon, Peppery, Sour, Spicy

