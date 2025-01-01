The Strain - Lemon Tree Punch is a captivating hybrid strain crafted by Greenpoint Seeds, born from the flavorful cross of Lemon Tree and Purple Punch. This exceptional blend marries the sweet-and-sour zest of Lemon Tree with the fruity fragrance of Purple Punch, resulting in a rich and complex flavor profile. Strong notes of lemon, grape, and berry dominate the aroma, intertwined with subtle hints of diesel and earthy undertones. Depending on the phenotype, some expressions may highlight the grape and berry flavors, while others emphasize the citrusy essence, offering a unique experience with each taste.

The strain's primary terpenes include Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, Linalool, and Bisabolol, contributing to its multifaceted flavors and effects. Limonene imparts a bright citrus flavor and is associated with uplifting mood and energy. Humulene and Myrcene add earthy and herbal nuances, promoting a sense of calm and relaxation. Linalool introduces gentle floral notes, enhancing the overall aromatic experience. Together, these terpenes create a harmonious balance that is both invigorating and soothing.

Lemon Tree Punch offers a balanced effect that is both stimulating and comforting. Users report that in small doses, it may boost mood and increase motivation, providing a gentle cerebral uplift that enhances focus and creativity. When consumed in larger quantities, the invigorating sensation shifts into a mellow relaxation, soothing the mind and fostering a peaceful state. Despite the calming body effects, the mind remains clear and functional. This versatile hybrid is ideal for those seeking to elevate their spirits during the day or unwind in the evening, making it a great all-day choice.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: [Lemon Tree] x [Purple Punch]

Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, Linalool, Bisabolol

Top Reported Strain Effects: Cerebral, Relaxed, Focused, Calm

Top Report Strain Flavors: Lemon, Grape, Berry, Diesel, Earth

The product - Uncured live and fresh plant material manufactured into a micro-crystalline and saucy mix to create an amber-colored, aromatic, and flavorful extract. These THCa crystals have mucho terps and are loaded with flavor! The most potent of our live resins.

