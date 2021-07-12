Live Cold Cure Rosin: 0.5g Bruce Banner - Monopoly Melts powered by ILLICT
About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [OG Kush] x [Strawberry Diesel]
Breeder: Dark Horse Genetics
Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Nerolidol 2, beta Myrcene, beta-Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Energizing, Euphoric, Happy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Berry, Diesel, Strawberry, Sweet
The Process - Cold cure is a technique of curing rosin. This is where the fresh pressed rosin is cured in a jar for 4-7 days at low temperatures to preserve terpenes. When the cure is complete the rosin is whipped with a tool to create a wet badder like consistently. The rosin is then weighed and packaged into jars for your consuming pleasure. Available in 500MG AND 1000MG
About this strain
Bruce Banner, also known as "Banner" and "OG Banner," is a hybrid weed strain with dense nugs and THC content that packs a punch. Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn't be such a stressed-out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster of a strain is potent, averaging a 21% THC level. If you're new to smoking Bruce Banner, expect the effects to be strong and to come on quickly before dissipating into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain will linger in the head and may provide body relaxation. Bruce Banner is a bud best enjoyed during the daytime. This strain was originally bred by Dark Horse Genetics from a cross of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Bruce Banner buds offer a diesel aroma with sweet undertones. If you're going to grow Bruce Banner, keep in mind that the plants flower pretty fast, at about 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
