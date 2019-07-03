The Strain - If you’re on the hunt for a relaxing and cheerful strain to leave you blissfully stress-free, Creamz may be the strain for you. Created by crossing Runtz and Cookies N’ Cream IX3,this indica-dominant strain is perfect for evenings or those days when you feel too stressed out to do anything but chill on the couch. Despite the sleepy, happy euphoria that comes along with this strain, you might find this strain peaks your focus as well – maybe just enough to get more out of that deep TV show or movie you’ve been meaning to watch. Ultimately Creamz is all about keeping your body calm so it can go to work easing away chronic or acute pain and fighting that fatigue with an all-over sleepy sensation. People who find stress has the tendency to rule their lives, causing headaches and sleepless nights, neck tension and anxiety, will love the soothing effects of Creamz. In addition to banishing the feelings that bring on all those symptoms, this strain also manages the symptoms themselves. Moderate pain relief fights many different aches, and the overarching happy feeling can tackle depression.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Runtz] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Pinene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: Sweet, Earthy



The Process - Cold cure is a technique of curing rosin. This is where the fresh pressed rosin is cured in a jar for 4-7 days at low temperatures to preserve terpenes. When the cure is complete the rosin is whipped with a tool to create a wet badder like consistently. The rosin is then weighed and packaged into jars for your consuming pleasure. Available in 500MG AND 1000MG