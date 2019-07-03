Live Cold Cure Rosin: 0.5g Creamz - Monopoly Melts powered by ILLICT
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Runtz] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Pinene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Bisabolol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Sweet, Earthy
The Process - Cold cure is a technique of curing rosin. This is where the fresh pressed rosin is cured in a jar for 4-7 days at low temperatures to preserve terpenes. When the cure is complete the rosin is whipped with a tool to create a wet badder like consistently. The rosin is then weighed and packaged into jars for your consuming pleasure. Available in 500MG AND 1000MG
About this strain
Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
