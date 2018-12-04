Live Cold Cure Rosin: 0.5g Peach Crescendo - Monopoly Melts powered by ILLICT
About this product
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Chem D x i95] x [Mandarin Cookies x Peach Ring]
Breeder: ETHOS
Primary Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Nerolidol 1
Top Reported Strain Effects: Focus, Hungry, Relaxing, Tingly, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Chemical, Citrus, Sour, Sweet, Tropical
The Process - Cold cure is a technique of curing rosin. This is where the fresh pressed rosin is cured in a jar for 4-7 days at low temperatures to preserve terpenes. When the cure is complete the rosin is whipped with a tool to create a wet badder like consistently. The rosin is then weighed and packaged into jars for your consuming pleasure. Available in 500MG AND 1000MG
About this strain
Mandarin Cookies, also known as "Mandarin Mints," is a hybrid marijuana strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.
Mandarin Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.