The Strain - This homage to the comic book legend could turn even the Incredible Hulk into a mild-mannered everyman. It's a powerfully relaxing hybrid, with genes that deliver a massive dose of THC. Bruce Banner originates from a cross between Ghost OG and Strawberry Diesel that makes this a holy grail of sorts for patients seeking the strongest high. CBD contents, however, are low, so this is not an ideal choice for conditions that respond to that chemical. The head high is intensely euphoric, combined with strong creativity and a whole-body mood boost. Energy levels are high, making this a good daytime strain. Bruce Banner is a highly effective painkiller, but it's also good for anxiety, depression, nausea, and sleeplessness. The dominant flavor is sweet, with notes of citrus and a strong, pungent smell. The bud has a heavily frosted appearance due to a thick layer of resinous glands.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [OG Kush] x [Strawberry Diesel]



Breeder: Dark Horse Genetics



Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Nerolidol 2, beta Myrcene, beta-Pinene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Energizing, Euphoric, Happy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Berry, Diesel, Strawberry, Sweet



The Process - Cold cure is a technique of curing rosin. This is where the fresh pressed rosin is cured in a jar for 4-7 days at low temperatures to preserve terpenes. When the cure is complete the rosin is whipped with a tool to create a wet badder like consistently. The rosin is then weighed and packaged into jars for your consuming pleasure. Available in 500MG AND 1000MG