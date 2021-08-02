Live Cold Cure Rosin: 1g KC Kush - Monopoly Melts powered by ILLICT
About this product
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Kosher Dog] x [Stardawg] (Reported)
Breeder: DNA Genetics
Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Orange, Sweet
The Process - Cold cure is a technique of curing rosin. This is where the fresh pressed rosin is cured in a jar for 4-7 days at low temperatures to preserve terpenes. When the cure is complete the rosin is whipped with a tool to create a wet badder like consistently. The rosin is then weighed and packaged into jars for your consuming pleasure. Available in 500MG AND 1000MG
About this strain
Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.