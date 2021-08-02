The Strain - This indica-dominant strain is calming, great for aches and pains, creating some yummy dishes in the kitchen and a restful night of sleep. Some great notes of earth and pine create a strong and delightful aromatic experience. You will def be returning for some Kansas City Kush. Kosher Kush won 1st Indica at the 2010 and 2011 High Times Cannabis Cups. Beyond its reported origins as a clone-only variety from Los Angeles, the lineage of this rumored “100% Indica” strain remains a mystery. Many smokers have reported relief from depression. The strain will allow your body to transcend into a state of serenity, thereby draining your mind of all worries. Many smokers have reported to have had a peaceful sleep after smoking Kosher Kush.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Kosher Dog] x [Stardawg] (Reported)



Breeder: DNA Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Orange, Sweet



The Process - Cold cure is a technique of curing rosin. This is where the fresh pressed rosin is cured in a jar for 4-7 days at low temperatures to preserve terpenes. When the cure is complete the rosin is whipped with a tool to create a wet badder like consistently. The rosin is then weighed and packaged into jars for your consuming pleasure. Available in 500MG AND 1000MG