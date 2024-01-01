Lucky 7's 1g Flower

by ILLICIT
THC —CBD —
  Photo of Lucky 7's 1g Flower

About this product

Lucky 7 is a true hybrid strain with an earthy aroma. Its lineage is Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. Large amounts of caryophyllene and humulene give the strain a pleasant
body buzz and pain-relief effect. This strain is good for bedtime, promising relaxation, and euphoria for happy, sleepy-time thoughts.

An equally balanced hybrid, patients report it is ideal for treating both mental and physical ailments. Lucky 7 is known to be a potent and effective choice for patients suffering from anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and everyday stress. The high is balanced between mind and body, with strong euphoria and creative clear-headedness.

Lucky 7 delivers a sweet, fresh flavor and a tropical aroma, each with a hint of pine. The
multi-colored bud is covered in rich, resinous trichomes.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: [Lucky Charms] x [Stardawg]

Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds

Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-Bisabolol

Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Cerebral, Euphoria, Happy

Top Report Strain Flavors: Fruity, Pine, Sweet, Tropical

About this brand

Logo for the brand ILLICIT
ILLICIT
Shop products
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000019
