Strain Description:



Lucky 7 is a true hybrid strain with an earthy aroma. Its lineage is Cherry Pie and Girl

Scout Cookies. Large amounts of caryophyllene and humulene give the strain a pleasant

body buzz and pain-relief effect. This strain is good for bedtime, promising relaxation,

and euphoria for happy, sleepy-time thoughts.



An equally balanced hybrid, patients report it is ideal for treating both mental and

physical ailments. Lucky 7 is known to be a potent and effective choice for patients

suffering from anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and everyday stress. The high is

balanced between mind and body, with strong euphoria and creative clear-headedness.



Lucky 7 delivers a sweet, fresh flavor and a tropical aroma, each with a hint of pine. The

multi-colored bud is covered in rich, resinous trichomes.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Lucky Charms] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-

Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Cerebral, Euphoria, Happy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Fruity, Pine, Sweet, Tropical

Show more