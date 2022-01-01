The Strain - Lucky 7 is a true hybrid strain with an earthy aroma. Its lineage is Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. Large amounts of caryophyllene and humulene give the strain a pleasant body buzz and pain-relief effect. This strain is good for bedtime, promising relaxation, and euphoria for happy, sleepy-time thoughts.



An equally balanced hybrid, patients report it is ideal for treating both mental and physical ailments. Lucky 7 is known to be a potent and effective choice for patients suffering from anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and everyday stress. The high is balanced between mind and body, with strong euphoria and creative clear-headedness.



Lucky 7 delivers a sweet, fresh flavor and a tropical aroma, each with a hint of pine. The multi-colored bud is covered in rich, resinous trichomes.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Lucky Charms] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-

Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Cerebral, Euphoria, Happy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Fruity, Pine, Sweet, Tropical



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.