About this product
The Strain - Lucky 7 is a true hybrid strain with an earthy aroma. Its lineage is Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. Large amounts of caryophyllene and humulene give the strain a pleasant body buzz and pain-relief effect. This strain is good for bedtime, promising relaxation, and euphoria for happy, sleepy-time thoughts.
An equally balanced hybrid, patients report it is ideal for treating both mental and physical ailments. Lucky 7 is known to be a potent and effective choice for patients suffering from anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and everyday stress. The high is balanced between mind and body, with strong euphoria and creative clear-headedness.
Lucky 7 delivers a sweet, fresh flavor and a tropical aroma, each with a hint of pine. The multi-colored bud is covered in rich, resinous trichomes.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Lucky Charms] x [Stardawg]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, alpha-
Bisabolol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Cerebral, Euphoria, Happy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Fruity, Pine, Sweet, Tropical
About this brand
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
