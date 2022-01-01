Lucky 7 is a true hybrid strain with an earthy aroma. Its lineage is Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. Large amounts of caryophyllene and humulene give the strain a pleasant body buzz and pain-relief effect. This strain is good for bedtime, promising relaxation, and euphoria for happy, sleepy-time thoughts.



An equally balanced hybrid, patients report it is ideal for treating both mental and physical ailments. Lucky 7 is known to be a potent and effective choice for patients suffering from anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and everyday stress. The high is balanced between mind and body, with strong euphoria and creative clear-headedness.



Lucky 7 delivers a sweet, fresh flavor and a tropical aroma, each with a hint of pine. The multi-colored bud is covered in rich, resinous trichomes.