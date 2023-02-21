Strain Description:



MAC Dawg is a premium cannabis strain with an iconic pedigree. This hybrid brings

together the famed Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC 1) and Stardawg—two elite cultivars

known for producing some of the finest cannabis on the market. MAC Dawg combines

the best traits of both parents, offering extreme resin production, exotic flavor, and

exceptionally potent effects. This strain takes the classic Stardawg to new heights,

delivering unmatched bag appeal that is sure to turn heads.



MAC Dawg brings together the sweet-and-sour aroma of MAC 1 with the funky fragrance

of Stardawg, creating a complex terpene profile that is one of a kind. This variety smells

of ripe lemon and cherry, mixed with pungent notes of skunk and petrol.



The strain is rich in terpenes and flavonoids and offers a robust flavor not easily

forgotten. This exceptional strain delights the senses with notes of citrus, cheese, and

cherries, coupled with savory flavors of diesel and pine. Its complex flavor pairs nicely

with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.



Like its parents, MAC Dawg provides a stimulating but balanced high that awakens the

mind and soothes the body. This potent strain delivers a wave of bliss that typically

leaves users feeling happy and stress-free. MAC Dawg may also help to reduce general

discomfort and boost the appetite.



Strain Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid



Lineage: [MAC 1] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Euphoric, Giggly, Happy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Spicy/Herbal, Pepper, Citrus, Lime



