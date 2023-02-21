About this product
Strain Description:
MAC Dawg is a premium cannabis strain with an iconic pedigree. This hybrid brings
together the famed Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC 1) and Stardawg—two elite cultivars
known for producing some of the finest cannabis on the market. MAC Dawg combines
the best traits of both parents, offering extreme resin production, exotic flavor, and
exceptionally potent effects. This strain takes the classic Stardawg to new heights,
delivering unmatched bag appeal that is sure to turn heads.
MAC Dawg brings together the sweet-and-sour aroma of MAC 1 with the funky fragrance
of Stardawg, creating a complex terpene profile that is one of a kind. This variety smells
of ripe lemon and cherry, mixed with pungent notes of skunk and petrol.
The strain is rich in terpenes and flavonoids and offers a robust flavor not easily
forgotten. This exceptional strain delights the senses with notes of citrus, cheese, and
cherries, coupled with savory flavors of diesel and pine. Its complex flavor pairs nicely
with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.
Like its parents, MAC Dawg provides a stimulating but balanced high that awakens the
mind and soothes the body. This potent strain delivers a wave of bliss that typically
leaves users feeling happy and stress-free. MAC Dawg may also help to reduce general
discomfort and boost the appetite.
Strain Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Lineage: [MAC 1] x [Stardawg]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Euphoric, Giggly, Happy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Spicy/Herbal, Pepper, Citrus, Lime
Keywords: Nerolidol 2, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Linalool, Relaxed,
Focused, Euphoric, Citrus, Pine, Pepper, Citrus
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019