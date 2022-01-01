The Flavor - Whisk away to your favorite beach on this island inspired strain. Great for social gatherings and feeling buzzy, but not too sedated. You will taste pineapple, coconut, mango, citrus, and feel a soothing effect from Ocean Blue. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This

golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. 300mg Disposable (Infinity by Jupiter)