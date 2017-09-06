The Strain - This sativa-dominant hybrid is a combination of Orange Juice and Girl Scout Cookies. The buds are flecked with light green and frost.



This strain has been reported to ease symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression, perfect for alone time or spending time with others.



Orange Eruption will bring you to a state of clear-headed calm, perfect for when you have a list of things to take care of at home. The uplifting aroma of citrus adds to the feeling of ease.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: Orange Juice x Girl Scout Cookies



Breeder: Mirayo by Santana



Primary Terpene Profile: terpinolene



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, cerebral



Top Report Strain Flavors: citrus