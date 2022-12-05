About this product
The Strain - This sativa-dominant hybrid is a combination of Orange Juice and Girl Scout Cookies. The buds are flecked with light green and frost.
This strain has been reported to ease symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression, perfect for alone time or spending time with others.
Orange Eruption will bring you to a state of clear-headed calm, perfect for when you have a list of things to take care of at home. The uplifting aroma of citrus adds to the feeling of ease.
Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lineage: Orange Juice x Girl Scout Cookies
Breeder: Mirayo by Santana
Primary Terpene Profile: terpinolene
Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, cerebral
Top Report Strain Flavors: citrus
The Process - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller 0.5g version and included two for twice the relief. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
This strain has been reported to ease symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression, perfect for alone time or spending time with others.
Orange Eruption will bring you to a state of clear-headed calm, perfect for when you have a list of things to take care of at home. The uplifting aroma of citrus adds to the feeling of ease.
Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lineage: Orange Juice x Girl Scout Cookies
Breeder: Mirayo by Santana
Primary Terpene Profile: terpinolene
Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, cerebral
Top Report Strain Flavors: citrus
The Process - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller 0.5g version and included two for twice the relief. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019