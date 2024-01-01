Peach Crescendo is a slightly Indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the delicious Mandarin Cookies and Peach Rings strains. Looking for the ultimate peach flavor to fall head over heels for? Get ready for Peach Crescendo. This insanely delicious bud packs a sweet tropical citrus flavor with a sweet peach exhale and a touch of sour spices.



The aroma is just as addictive, with a mouthwatering peach overtone accented by a surprisingly pungent hit of chemical spice and citrus. The strain features tingly and arousing full-bodied effects that will leave you couch-locked as your mind soars higher and higher through clarity and focus. You'll feel deeply relaxed physically throughout the duration of this high without affecting your mental energy level in the slightest.



Peach Crescendo is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as cramps, depression, insomnia, appetite loss, chronic pain, and muscle spasms. This bud has tapered heart-shaped dark olive green nugs with long thin amber, red-orange hairs, and a coating of tiny bright white crystal trichomes with a beautiful purple tint to them.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Chem D x i95] x [Mandarin Cookies x Peach Ring]



Breeder: ETHOS



Primary Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Nerolidol 1



Top Reported Strain Effects: Focus, Hungry, Relaxing, Tingly, Uplifting



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Chemical, Citrus, Sour, Sweet, Tropical

