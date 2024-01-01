About this product
Peach Crescendo is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the
delicious Mandarin Cookies and Peach Rings strains. Looking for the ultimate peach flavor to fall head over heels for? Get ready for Peach Crescendo. This insanely delicious
bud packs a sweet tropical citrus flavor with a sweet peach exhale and a touch of sour
spices.
The aroma is just as addictive, with a mouthwatering peach overtone accented by a surprisingly pungent hit of chemical spice and citrus. The strain features tingly and arousing full-bodied effects that will leave you couch-locked as your mind soars higher
and higher through clarity and focus. You'll feel deeply relaxed physically throughout the
duration of this high without affecting your mental energy level in the slightest.
Peach Crescendo is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as cramps, depression, insomnia, appetite loss, chronic pain, and muscle spasms. This bud has tapered heart-shaped dark olive green nugs with long thin amber, red-orange hairs, and a coating of tiny bright white crystal trichomes with a beautiful purple tint to them.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Chem D x i95] x [Mandarin Cookies x Peach Ring]
Breeder: ETHOS
Primary Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Nerolidol 1
Top Reported Strain Effects: Focus, Hungry, Relaxing, Tingly, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Chemical, Citrus, Sour, Sweet, Tropical
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
