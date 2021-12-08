The Strain - Prepare to feel at ease. Peanut Butter Acai is a cross of Peanut Butter Breath and Acai Gelato that helps users to feel a deep sense of calm.



This hybrid strain is recommended for those with anxiety and those looking to relax after a long day.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Peanut Butter Breath x Acai Gelato



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming



Top Report Strain Flavors: sweet, nutty



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.