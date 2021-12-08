About this product
This hybrid strain is recommended for those with anxiety and those looking to relax after a long day.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Peanut Butter Breath x Acai Gelato
Primary Terpene Profile: limonene
Top Reported Strain Effects: calming
Top Report Strain Flavors: sweet, nutty
The Process - Fill it, Roll it, Light it. 5g of your favorite strain, no grinder required. Made from premium ground flower...never shake. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our ILLICIT growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
