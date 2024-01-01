Pink Champagne, a captivating cannabis strain also known as Phantom or Raspberry Kush, is prized for its artful blend of flavors and calming effects. This Indica-dominant hybrid, a cross between Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie strains, offers a unique taste profile of sweet berries and grapes with a rich kush exhale. Its aroma is equally inviting, with hints of sweet grapes, berries, and fresh strawberries, reminiscent of a glass of pink champagne.



Pink Champagne delivers a balanced high that is both uplifting and sedative, making it ideal for unwinding with friends or enjoying a peaceful solo evening. Enthusiasts report a euphoric mood boost followed by a relaxing body buzz, leading to couch-lock sedation. Users also report may alleviate migraines, chronic pain, insomnia, and depression. Its gentle onset of cerebral energy gradually transitions into a mellow relaxation, fostering happiness, giggles, and easy conversation.



Its appearance is equally striking, with golden-pink trichomes coating pale yellow-green leaves with rich purple undertones, accentuated by orange pistils rich in clear crystal trichomes that gleam pink under the right light. As a descendant of Ken Estes' legendary strains, Pink Champagne exemplifies potency, flavor, and bag appeal, making it a coveted choice for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a delightful and effective experience.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Granddaddy Purple] x [Cherry Pie]



Breeder: Ken Estes



Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, Terpinolene, Nerolidol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Giggly, Relaxing, Sleepy



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Fruity, Grape, Sweet

