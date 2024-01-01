Pink Champagne .5g Smokos Preroll Single

by ILLICIT
THC —CBD —

About this product

Pink Champagne, a captivating cannabis strain also known as Phantom or Raspberry Kush, is prized for its artful blend of flavors and calming effects. This Indica-dominant hybrid, a cross between Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie strains, offers a unique taste profile of sweet berries and grapes with a rich kush exhale. Its aroma is equally inviting, with hints of sweet grapes, berries, and fresh strawberries, reminiscent of a glass of pink champagne.

Pink Champagne delivers a balanced high that is both uplifting and sedative, making it ideal for unwinding with friends or enjoying a peaceful solo evening. Enthusiasts report a euphoric mood boost followed by a relaxing body buzz, leading to couch-lock sedation. Users also report may alleviate migraines, chronic pain, insomnia, and depression. Its gentle onset of cerebral energy gradually transitions into a mellow relaxation, fostering happiness, giggles, and easy conversation.

Its appearance is equally striking, with golden-pink trichomes coating pale yellow-green leaves with rich purple undertones, accentuated by orange pistils rich in clear crystal trichomes that gleam pink under the right light. As a descendant of Ken Estes' legendary strains, Pink Champagne exemplifies potency, flavor, and bag appeal, making it a coveted choice for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a delightful and effective experience.

Strain Type: Indica Hybrid

Lineage: [Granddaddy Purple] x [Cherry Pie]

Breeder: Ken Estes

Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, Terpinolene, Nerolidol

Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Giggly, Relaxing, Sleepy

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Fruity, Grape, Sweet

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand ILLICIT
ILLICIT
Shop products
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.