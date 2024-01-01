About this product
Pink Champagne, a captivating cannabis strain also known as Phantom or Raspberry Kush, is prized for its artful blend of flavors and calming effects. This Indica-dominant hybrid, a cross between Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie strains, offers a unique taste profile of sweet berries and grapes with a rich kush exhale. Its aroma is equally inviting, with hints of sweet grapes, berries, and fresh strawberries, reminiscent of a glass of pink champagne.
Pink Champagne delivers a balanced high that is both uplifting and sedative, making it ideal for unwinding with friends or enjoying a peaceful solo evening. Enthusiasts report a euphoric mood boost followed by a relaxing body buzz, leading to couch-lock sedation. Users also report may alleviate migraines, chronic pain, insomnia, and depression. Its gentle onset of cerebral energy gradually transitions into a mellow relaxation, fostering happiness, giggles, and easy conversation.
Its appearance is equally striking, with golden-pink trichomes coating pale yellow-green leaves with rich purple undertones, accentuated by orange pistils rich in clear crystal trichomes that gleam pink under the right light. As a descendant of Ken Estes' legendary strains, Pink Champagne exemplifies potency, flavor, and bag appeal, making it a coveted choice for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a delightful and effective experience.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Granddaddy Purple] x [Cherry Pie]
Breeder: Ken Estes
Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Pinene, Terpinolene, Nerolidol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Giggly, Relaxing, Sleepy
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Fruity, Grape, Sweet
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
