Strain Description:



Pink Gorilla is an Indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the potent Gorilla

Glue #4 and Pink 2.0 strains. If you love Gorilla Glue, you'll be head over heels for Pink

Gorilla. This bud packs the best of its parent strains and more, with immediate hard-

hitting effects that will glue your body to the couch and let your mind fly free.



You'll feel a fast-hitting sense of focused euphoria, getting your mind out of any negative

moods or racing thoughts and into a state of mental clarity. As your mind settles into

this lifted state, a sense of relaxation will creep its way throughout your body, growing

heavier and heavier, likely leaving you glued to the couch.



With these heavy effects, Pink Gorilla is often chosen to treat chronic pain, arthritis,

cramps, muscle spasms, migraines, or headaches. This bud has a sweet and spicy

blueberry flavor with a punch of sour chemicals upon exhale. The aroma is similar,

although even more pungent and heavy with a fruity chemical overtone to it. Pink Gorilla

buds have long spade-shaped bright neon green nugs with dark orange hairs, pink

undertones, and a thick frosty coating of pink-tinted white crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Gorilla Glue #4 x Pink 2.0]



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Sleepy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Blueberry, Pine, Wood, Earthy

