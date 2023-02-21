About this product
Strain Description:
Pink Gorilla is an Indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the potent Gorilla
Glue #4 and Pink 2.0 strains. If you love Gorilla Glue, you'll be head over heels for Pink
Gorilla. This bud packs the best of its parent strains and more, with immediate hard-
hitting effects that will glue your body to the couch and let your mind fly free.
You'll feel a fast-hitting sense of focused euphoria, getting your mind out of any negative
moods or racing thoughts and into a state of mental clarity. As your mind settles into
this lifted state, a sense of relaxation will creep its way throughout your body, growing
heavier and heavier, likely leaving you glued to the couch.
With these heavy effects, Pink Gorilla is often chosen to treat chronic pain, arthritis,
cramps, muscle spasms, migraines, or headaches. This bud has a sweet and spicy
blueberry flavor with a punch of sour chemicals upon exhale. The aroma is similar,
although even more pungent and heavy with a fruity chemical overtone to it. Pink Gorilla
buds have long spade-shaped bright neon green nugs with dark orange hairs, pink
undertones, and a thick frosty coating of pink-tinted white crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Gorilla Glue #4 x Pink 2.0]
Breeder: Mosca Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Sleepy
Top Report Strain Flavors: Blueberry, Pine, Wood, Earthy
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019