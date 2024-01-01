Platinum Kush Mints, a premium strain made by crossing Platinum OG Kush with Kush Mints, is a potent combination designed to deliver stratosphere-level THC levels. Ideal for post-work relaxation, this indica dominant hybrid offers deeply relaxing effects that can easily transition you into a restful night's sleep. The marriage of Platinum OG Kush's frost-covered, earthy fuel flavor with Kush Mints' minty doughy funk creates a deliciously soothing experience.

This celebrity child strain boasts a stunning appearance with airy forest green nugs featuring minty green undertones, thin orange hairs, and a dense coating of sparkling platinum-white crystal trichomes. Expect aromas of woody pine and spice, complementing a flavor profile characterized by a black coffee taste with hints of woodiness. The high is equally delightful, inducing a state of hazy euphoria in the mind while simultaneously relaxing the body into a deeply calm state free of aches and pains. These reported effects make it a favorable choice for those seeking relief from chronic pain, headaches, stress, depression, and insomnia.

Platinum Kush Mints is a top-tier offering for cannabis enthusiasts seeking potent relaxation and therapeutic benefits. With its soothing effects and tantalizing flavor, this strain promises a tranquil journey towards peace and tranquility, making it a valuable addition to any cannabis connoisseur's collection.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: Platinum Kush x Thin Mint GSC

Breeder: In-House Genetics

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Nerolidol, Linalool

Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Giggly, Uplifted, Euphoric, Sleepy

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Coffee, Earthy, Pine, Woody, Spice

