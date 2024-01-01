About this product
Platinum Kush Mints, a premium strain made by crossing Platinum OG Kush with Kush Mints, is a potent combination designed to deliver stratosphere-level THC levels. Ideal for post-work relaxation, this indica dominant hybrid offers deeply relaxing effects that can easily transition you into a restful night's sleep. The marriage of Platinum OG Kush's frost-covered, earthy fuel flavor with Kush Mints' minty doughy funk creates a deliciously soothing experience.
This celebrity child strain boasts a stunning appearance with airy forest green nugs featuring minty green undertones, thin orange hairs, and a dense coating of sparkling platinum-white crystal trichomes. Expect aromas of woody pine and spice, complementing a flavor profile characterized by a black coffee taste with hints of woodiness. The high is equally delightful, inducing a state of hazy euphoria in the mind while simultaneously relaxing the body into a deeply calm state free of aches and pains. These reported effects make it a favorable choice for those seeking relief from chronic pain, headaches, stress, depression, and insomnia.
Platinum Kush Mints is a top-tier offering for cannabis enthusiasts seeking potent relaxation and therapeutic benefits. With its soothing effects and tantalizing flavor, this strain promises a tranquil journey towards peace and tranquility, making it a valuable addition to any cannabis connoisseur's collection.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Platinum Kush x Thin Mint GSC
Breeder: In-House Genetics
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Nerolidol, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Giggly, Uplifted, Euphoric, Sleepy
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Coffee, Earthy, Pine, Woody, Spice
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
