Strain Description:



Be prepared to reach another level with this sweet, indica dominant hybrid. Power Sherb

is ideal for those seeking pain relief, with energy to brave the day. After a slight blast

off, you return with a sedated clarity that guides your daily to-dos with ease. This

Limonene dominant strain features in its lineage the one and only Girl Scout Cookies,

combined with the classic genetics of Cookies and Cream. Connoisseurs will seek this

strain out for its unique effects.



Frosty forest green nugs with slight purple tips and wispy orange pistils. It is much

brighter than most indicas, catching your eye quickly, and drawing you into its definition

and color. This strain certainly has ‘jar appeal’.



A hint of sweet entangled with a strong pungent odor, it's like a taste of heaven itself.

The sweeter notes remind you of an ice cream, or sherbet, while the dankness smacks

you with a powerful blast. A super smooth smoke, with little to no harshness on the

chest. Power Sherb has an earthy tone with spicy, sour, and citrus notes. Hints of pine

and even a little garlic.



Patients report this strain may treat depression and anxiety, as well as boosting appetite

and relieving insomnia. An enormous amount of pain relief, without the heavy sedative

effects found in most indicas. Power Sherb is a solid pick to start the day with reduced

inflammation and a better outlook on life.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Sherb] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Hungry, Sleepy, Tingly



Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Diesel, Earthy, Pine, Spicy/Herbal

Show more