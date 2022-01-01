The Strain - Be prepared to reach another level with this sweet, Indica dominant hybrid. Power Sherb is ideal for those seeking pain relief, with energy to brave the day. After a slight blast off, you return with a sedated clarity that guides your daily to-dos with ease. This Limonene dominant strain features in its lineage the one and only Girl Scout Cookies,

combined with the classic genetics of Cookies and Cream. Connoisseurs will seek this

strain out for its unique effects.



Frosty forest green nugs with slight purple tips and wispy orange pistils. It is much brighter than most indicas, catching your eye quickly, and drawing you into its definition

and color. This strain certainly has ‘jar appeal’.



A hint of sweet entangled with a strong pungent odor, it's like a taste of heaven itself.

The sweeter notes remind you of an ice cream, or sherbet, while the dankness smacks

you with a powerful blast. A super smooth smoke, with little to no harshness on the chest. Power Sherb has an earthy tone with spicy, sour, and citrus notes. Hints of pine and even a little garlic.



Patients report this strain may treat depression and anxiety, as well as boosting appetite and relieving insomnia. An enormous amount of pain relief, without the heavy sedative effects found in most indicas. Power Sherb is a solid pick to start the day with reduced

inflammation and a better outlook on life.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Sherb] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Hungry, Sleepy, Tingly



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Diesel, Earthy, Pine, Spicy/Herbal



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.