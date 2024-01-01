About this product
Purple Gerp is a captivating hybrid strain crafted from a distinguished lineage of Granddaddy Purple (GDP) crossed with Purple Punch, then further enhanced with the potent genetics of M.A.C. Its appearance is a testament to its heritage, with dense, resinous buds adorned in shades of deep purple and accented by vibrant orange pistils, creating a visually stunning bouquet.
Purple Gerp's primary terpenes, including Limonene, trans-caryophyllene, and Humulene, promise a sensory journey unlike any other. Limonene contributes to a citrusy zest, while trans-caryophyllene adds a subtle spice, and Humulene infuses earthy undertones. This intricate blend yields a flavor profile that dances on the palate, offering a harmonious balance of sweetness and spice with a hint of herbal essence.
Prepare for a nuanced experience with Purple Gerp as its effects unfold gently yet profoundly. With its hybrid nature, users can expect a balanced fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. The lineage of GDP and Purple Punch brings forth sedative qualities that may soothe both mind and body, while the influence of M.A.C. adds a touch of mental clarity and creative inspiration. Purple Gerp invites enthusiasts to indulge in its rich flavors and embrace a state of tranquil bliss.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [GDP x Purple Punch] x [M.A.C.]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Creative, Talkative, Uplifting
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Lemon, Grapes, Woody, Earthy, Spice
Purple Gerp's primary terpenes, including Limonene, trans-caryophyllene, and Humulene, promise a sensory journey unlike any other. Limonene contributes to a citrusy zest, while trans-caryophyllene adds a subtle spice, and Humulene infuses earthy undertones. This intricate blend yields a flavor profile that dances on the palate, offering a harmonious balance of sweetness and spice with a hint of herbal essence.
Prepare for a nuanced experience with Purple Gerp as its effects unfold gently yet profoundly. With its hybrid nature, users can expect a balanced fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. The lineage of GDP and Purple Punch brings forth sedative qualities that may soothe both mind and body, while the influence of M.A.C. adds a touch of mental clarity and creative inspiration. Purple Gerp invites enthusiasts to indulge in its rich flavors and embrace a state of tranquil bliss.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [GDP x Purple Punch] x [M.A.C.]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Creative, Talkative, Uplifting
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Lemon, Grapes, Woody, Earthy, Spice
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item