The Strain - Purple Chem is a cross of Stardawg and Purple Punch. Expect lemon-lime soda mixed with grape Flintstone’s vitamins. This is a great all-day cultivar that will elevate your mood and relieve stress.



Purple Chemdawg, also known as Purple Chem, is a cultivar bred initially by the team at Cali Connection in Southern California. The breeders crossed Chem 91, a reinforced cross of the original Chemdawg, with a double-back-crossed Pre-98 Bubba male to tease out the best features of the two classic strains.



Cali Connection’s efforts paid off, as Purple Chemdawg has won multiple awards including first place for best indica at the 2016 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and second place in the same category at the 2016 Michigan Cannabis Cup.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Purple Punch] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Cali Connection



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophylenne, alpha-Pinene, beta-Pinene, alpha-Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Talkative



Top Report Strain Flavors: Spicy/Herbal, Diesel, Grape



The Process - Uncured live and fresh plant material manufactured into a micro-crystalline and saucy mix to create an amber-colored, aromatic, and flavorful extract called Live Sugar. These THCa crystals have mucho terps and are loaded with flavor! The most potent of our live resins. Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates are created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.