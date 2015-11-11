About this product
Purple Chemdawg, also known as Purple Chem, is a cultivar bred initially by the team at Cali Connection in Southern California. The breeders crossed Chem 91, a reinforced cross
of the original Chemdawg, with a double-back-crossed Pre-98 Bubba male to tease out the best features of the two classic strains.
Cali Connection’s efforts paid off, as Purple Chemdawg has won multiple awards including first place for best indica at the 2016 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and second place in the same category at the 2016 Michigan Cannabis Cup.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Purple Punch] x [Stardawg]
Breeder: Cali Connection
Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophylenne, alpha-Pinene, beta-
Pinene, alpha-Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Talkative
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Spicy/Herbal, Diesel, Grape
The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our illicit flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.
Purple Chemdawg is a potent 75/25 indica-dominant cross between Chemdawg and Granddaddy Purple that delivers powerfully relaxing effects alongside a sweet grape aroma. Though Purple Chemdawg weighs heavy on the body, it leaves your mind free to wander creative, introspective realms. Another rendition by the Cali Connection, dubbed “Purple Chem,” pulls from the genetic line of Chemdawg 91 and Pre-98 Bubba Kush who pass on a similar balance of effects, but with a biting diesel aroma. Patients medicating with Purple Chemdawg have generally found relief for chronic pain while others enjoy its ability to soothe stress and anxiety.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.