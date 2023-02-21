Strain Description:



Rollozz is a cross of GMO and Strudel Breath from Beanmill Genetics. When consuming this hybrid strain, users report a blissful experience - feeling relaxed and sleepy, yet in good spirits with a potential case of the munchies. Recommended to those looking for a bit of relief from chronic pain and anxiety symptoms, the effects of this particular hybrid is remarkable and fast acting.



What's more? The look of these trichome-frosted buds are simply beautiful. Dotted with an array of beautiful hues including light green and vibrant oranges and yellows, each bud is perfectly glazed in thick layers of trichome crystals. When it comes time to medicate, many report a nutty flavor with an underlying earthy note that has left even the most experienced cannabis connoisseur craving more.



Whether you're suffering from anxiety, chronic pain, or just a stressful day, Rollozz is definitely a great strain to have in your arsenal. In just minutes, you will find yourself in a world of relaxation and calm, one where stress and worry have been taken away and a sense of tranquility is all that remains.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: GMO x Strudel Breath



Breeder: Beanmill Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Nerolidol



Top Report Strain Flavors: nutty, earthy

