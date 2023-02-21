Strain Description:



SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who

need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch.



The strain took 3rd place at the High Times Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam in 2012, and 1st

place at the Denver Cannabis Cup that same year.



Also known as San Fernando Valley OG, SFV OG began as a phenotype of OG Kush. A

grower named Swerve at Cali Connection Farms in Southern California’s San Fernando

Valley bred it with an Afghani from Homegrown Fantaseeds. The resulting strain takes its

initials from its parent strain, as well as the abbreviated location of its seed bank.



Breeders created the strain after selecting OG Kush for its earthy, lemony smell and

sedating properties, which are the result of high levels of myrcene, limonene and

caryophyllene. Patients report this strain may assist with ADD/ADHD, anxiety, chronic

pain, depression, inflammation, insomnia, Migraines, muscle spasms, Nausea, PMS, and

general stress relief.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [OG Kush] x [Unknown Afghani Strain]



Breeder: Cali Connection



Terpene Profile: alpha-Pinene, beta-Pinene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Lemon, Citrus

Show more