The Strain - This hybrid, a cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties, helps to create a well-balanced high. The buds are purple and heavily frosted. Notes of vanilla and berries make for an enjoyably sweet profile when smoked.
Users have reported feeling relaxed and euphoric. This strain is recommended for those suffering from depression and stress, as well as to aid in pain management.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Pink Panties
Primary Terpene Profile: limonene
Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed
Top Report Strain Flavors: vanilla, berries
The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller 0.5g version and included five for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
CUL000019