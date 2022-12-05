The Strain - This hybrid, a cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties, helps to create a well-balanced high. The buds are purple and heavily frosted. Notes of vanilla and berries make for an enjoyably sweet profile when smoked.



Users have reported feeling relaxed and euphoric. This strain is recommended for those suffering from depression and stress, as well as to aid in pain management.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Pink Panties



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed



Top Report Strain Flavors: vanilla, berries



The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller 0.7g version and included five for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.