The Strain - Every month we hit shuffle on our strain list to give you a sample of our best beats. Five, unique 0.5g pre-rolls, safe and stabilized in our Smokos tins to bring music to your ears.
The Process - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy one of our larger illicit joints or need one for the aforementioned lunch break, we created a smaller version and included 5 of them for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
