The Strain - Every month we hit shuffle on our strain list to give you a sample of our best beats. Five, unique 0.5g pre-rolls, safe and stabilized in our Smokos tins to bring music to your ears.



The Process - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy one of our larger illicit joints or need one for the aforementioned lunch break, we created a smaller version and included 5 of them for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.