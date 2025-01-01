The Strain: SOI 420 by Grandiflora Genetics is a dynamic hybrid merging the unique genetics of Red Velvet and Soufle, resulting in a complex, balanced experience. Known for its smooth blend of relaxation and uplift, SOI 420 blends the calming effects of myrcene and linalool with the bright, mood-enhancing properties of limonene. The presence of caryophyllene and humulene rounds out the experience, giving it a grounding body high that doesn’t overwhelm, making this strain ideal for those seeking relaxation with a touch of mental clarity. SOI 420 is crafted to provide just the right balance, allowing for relaxation without total sedation.



The flavors of SOI 420 are as nuanced as its effects, with a layered profile that combines earthy, spicy undertones with hints of citrus and floral sweetness. The initial inhale brings a warm, peppery note from caryophyllene, quickly followed by a refreshing citrus zest from limonene and a subtle hint of lavender from linalool. This complex taste is elevated by humulene’s herbal, slightly woody undertones, offering a balanced flavor profile that’s both refreshing and satisfying. Each puff delivers a smooth yet vibrant taste, leaving a pleasant, lingering sweetness that speaks to its Red Velvet lineage.



In appearance, SOI 420 is visually captivating, with dense, frosted buds that blend deep green hues with touches of purple and red. Its structure is firm and coated in a heavy layer of sparkling trichomes, hinting at the strain’s potency and terpene richness. The vivid orange pistils contrast beautifully against the darker shades, making each nugget as visually appealing as it is potent. SOI 420 is a well-rounded hybrid that combines flavorful depth, balanced effects, and striking aesthetics, making it a must-try for those seeking a refined and enjoyable cannabis experience.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Red Velvet] x [Soufle]



Breeder: Grandiflora Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Balanced, Grounded, Relaxed, Clarity, Body High



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Spicy, Citrus, Floral, Sweet

