About this product

Sour Apple (Sour) - This classy cartridge adds an uplifting energy to your day. Our blend of fresh fruit and tart candy makes this a strain for most to utilize all day to help with pain, appetite, and creativity.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.