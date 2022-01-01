The Strain - This strain was developed in the Santa Cruz area. A blend of different local Sativa strains, Sour Garlic smells like sour fruit and garlic. Strong Sativa medicine with a powerful, alert high. A unique, boutique offering from the Santa Cruz mountains.



AJ’s Sour Diesel crossed with GMO and Rocket Fuel, this rare and unique Indica-dominant variety is part of Mosca’s Super Petrol line and offers an incredible terpene profile with impressive trichome coverage.



Sour Garlic combines the best of both worlds with dominant, pungent sour fuel mixed with an herbal, aromatic garlic mushroom aroma, and a hint of spice. A strain that offers

something different but will quickly become one of your favorites.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [AJ Sour Diesel] x [GMO/Fuel]



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool, alpha-Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Focused, Cerebral, Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Fruit, Garlic, Earthy, Wood, Spice



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.