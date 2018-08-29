The Strain - Sour Tsunami is a sativa-dominant hybrid that originates from crossing NYC Sour Diesel and Sour Diesel. This lineage lends itself to the strain’s earthy flavor, with notes of lime and blueberry. The bright green buds are dense and peppered with dark green and violet.



Rich in CBD, this strain is recommended for those with chronic pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Users have reported feeling relaxed and happy, while still remaining focused.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: NYC Sour Diesel x Sour Diesel



Breeder: Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective



Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed, happy, energetic



Top Report Strain Flavors: earthy, lime, blueberry



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.