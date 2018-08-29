The Strain - Sour Tsunami is a sativa-dominant hybrid that originates from crossing NYC Sour Diesel and Sour Diesel. This lineage lends itself to the strain’s earthy flavor, with notes of lime and blueberry. The bright green buds are dense and peppered with dark green and violet.



Rich in CBD, this strain is recommended for those with chronic pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Users have reported feeling relaxed and happy, while still remaining focused.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: NYC Sour Diesel x Sour Diesel



Breeder: Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective



Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: relaxed, happy, energetic



Top Report Strain Flavors: earthy, lime, blueberry



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.