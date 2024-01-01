About this product
Stay Puft, a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain, emerges as a supernatural cross of Marshmallow OG and Grape Gasoline, meticulously crafted by Compound Genetics. Named after the iconic Ghostbusters character, Stay Puft captures the essence of sweetness with its candy-like aroma and flavor profile. Marshmallow sweetness intertwines with hints of diesel, grapes, and honey, creating a sensory experience reminiscent of indulging in a bag of sweets. Its oversized, fluffy marshmallow-shaped forest green nugs, adorned with thick orange hairs and a frosty coating of white trichomes, embody the whimsical nature of its namesake.
Upon inhalation, Stay Puft envelops users in a warming and tingly euphoria, igniting sparks of creativity and inspiration. Its calming body high gently eases into the limbs, offering relaxation without the burden of aches or pains. Stay Puft is sought after for its therapeutic potential in alleviating chronic pain, cramps, muscle spasms, insomnia, inflammation, arthritis, depression, and mood swings. This well-balanced hybrid delivers a smooth and enjoyable experience, providing energy and happiness while avoiding the anxiety often associated with dominant sativas.
Stay Puft stands as a testament to Compound Genetics' dedication to quality and innovation, offering cannabis enthusiasts a unique and uplifting journey with every toke. Aspiring for creative inspiration or simply unwinding after a long day, Stay Puft promises a flavorful and soothing experience for both body and the mind.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Marshmallow OG x Grape Gasoline
Breeder: Compound Genetics
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Pinene, Caryophyllene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Energetic, Aroused, Body-High, Calming, Creative
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Coffee, Honey, Earthy, Fruity, Grape, Herbal
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
