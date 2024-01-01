Strawberry OG 3.5g Flower

by ILLICIT
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Strawberry OG 3.5g Flower

Strawberry OG, distinct from OG Strawberry, is the result of a meticulous quest for stable strawberry essence intertwined with the exceptional traits of Bruce Banner. Thishybrid skillfully blends the upbeat sedation of Tahoe OG with Bruce Banner’s body and Strawberry Diesel mind, resulting in a harmonious fusion of physical and mental effects. Expect an aura of euphoria and relaxation that encourages a creative inclination in daily pursuits while deterring physical exertion.
Beyond its flavorful essence, Strawberry OG is culmination of a genetic quest, featuring the best attributes of it’s creativity-inducing sativa and mellow demeanor-inspiring indica parents. Through the strategic crossbreeding of Bruce Banner’s OG Kush and Tahoe OG, breeders have crafted a well-balanced hybrid that promises to captivate enthusiasts with its unique characteristics.
Despite its intensely strawberry-infused profile, Strawberry OG’s buds offer more than just sweetness to the taste and aroma. These compact nugs, tinged with green and light yellow hues, deliver a potent euphoric experience that leaves users feeling invigorated yet slightly dazed after just a few hits. With its ability to energize the mind while inducing full-body relaxation, Strawberry OG stands as a versatile strain favored by artists, musicians, and medical users alike.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Bruce Banner #3] x [Tahoe OG]
Breeder: Cali Connections
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Hungry, Talkative, Happy, Creative
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Fruity, Sweet, Creamy

Logo for the brand ILLICIT
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000019
