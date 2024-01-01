The Strain: Crafted from a blend of heritage genetics, Todd Burger emerges as a standout hybrid cannabis strain that marries potency with palatability. Infused with a medley of terpenes including caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, and humulene, its essence captivates with a complex bouquet of spicy, citrusy, and earthy notes. The aroma alone transports you to sunlit herb gardens, where hints of peppery spice mingle with zesty lemon undertones.



Its structure is robust yet inviting, promising a satisfying grind and roll for enthusiasts. Upon inhalation, expect a burst of lemony freshness followed by subtle hints of spice and herbal notes, a testament to its rich terpene profile. When indulging in Todd Burger, expect a harmonious blend of effects. Known for its potential to uplift the spirit and soothe the body simultaneously, this hybrid offers a balanced euphoria that gently unfolds into relaxation without overwhelming sedation.



Beyond its aromatic charm, Todd Burger offers a well-rounded effect profile cherished by both novices and seasoned users alike. Known for inducing a euphoric uplift and a gentle wave of relaxation, this hybrid cultivar strikes a harmonious balance between mind and body. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or seeking creative inspiration, Todd Burger delivers a nuanced experience that unfolds with each flavorful puff, leaving you refreshed and invigorated.



Strain Type: Indica



Breeder: Skunk House Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Creative, Euphoric, Sedated



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Spice, Herbal, Earthy



