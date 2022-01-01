The Flavor - Trop Fetti delivers a vibrant buzz with a mellowing edge, making it a perfect strain for any occasion. Bringing on a warm tingly sensation, the high flows from head to toe. A truly enjoyable alternate to increase appetite and reduce inflammation. Freeing you from the hassles of life’s little stresses, this strain is an amazing choice for those seeking all day relief.



These nugs carry a dark green hue with mixtures of orange and purple, a blend reminiscent of a sweet piece of candy. An upright structure supports the dense buds to remain firm and whole, hinting at the complexity of effects soon to onset.



With a sweet and savory flavor, Trop Fetti releases hints of pineapple and citrus fruit. Under the mask of that pleasant sugary scent lays a more earthy, tangy flavor that

draws you further in to its complex terpene profile.



Remaining aware and on task, and sparking periods of creativity, Trop Fetti is an extremely effective aid for your daily mood and energy. An appetite-inducing strain reported to provide stress relief and a strong uplift to remind you of life's numerous joys.

Both novice and seasoned consumers you may find themselves saying “whoa” on several

occasions while consuming this “cherry picked” new favorite.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Tropicanna Cookies F1] x [Animal Cookies x Cherry Pie]



Breeder: Oni Seed Co (Pheno-hunted by Frosted Genetics)



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, alpha-Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, d-

Limonene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Active, Creative, Hungry, Tingly, Uplifted



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Pineapple, Citrus, Earthy, Flowery, Mango, Sweet



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our illicit flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.