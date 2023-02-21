Strain Description:



Named for its super hazy, heady high and gorgeous appearance, Violet Fog is the perfect

choice for any connoisseur of classic indicas. Violet Fog has a sweet and fruity grape

flavor with a spicy and skunky exhale. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavy

rotting grapes overtone accented by a punch of skunkiness. The buds of Violet Fog have

gorgeous, fluffy, grape-shaped, dark olive green nugs with bright purple undertones, thin

orange hairs and a coating of bright purple-white crystal trichomes.



The high produced from Violet Fog is one that's perfect for a lazy evening or afternoon,

with hazy and unfocused effects that are perfect for helping you settle down after a long

and stressful day. You'll feel the effects begin to settle, rolling in like the evening fog

before dropping you into complete physical and mental sedation. You'll find your mind

lifted with a sense of unfocused happiness that quickly turns heady and giggly. At the

same time, your body will drop off into a super relaxing and calming state of physical

sedation.



This combination will turn sleepy, so be ready to take a nap! These soothing effects

make Violet Fog a great choice for treating chronic pain, insomnia or nightmares,

depression or mood swings and chronic stress or PTSD.



Strain Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Lineage: Grape Gasoline x Khalifa Mints



Breeder: Unknown



Primary Terpene Profile:



Top Reported Strain Effects: Hazy, Uplited, Relaxed, Giggly, Sleepy



Top Report Strain Flavors: Grape, Skunky, Spicy, Sweet

