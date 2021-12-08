The Strain - Watermelon Gushers is an Indica leaning hybrid that produces a delicious terpene profile and relaxing effects, a sweet treat for the late afternoon or evening. The sweet scent of Watermelon Gushers has notes of watermelon, cookies, and tropical fruits. The buds are green in color and heavily coated on sticky trichomes and amber hairs.



This delicious, fruity strain carries through its parents’ aroma and flavor. Breaking apart the buds produces a sweet, watermelon and cookie fragrance, laced with tropical notes. The vibrant green buds of Watermelon Gushers are saturated with clear resinous trichomes. When combusted, its fruity flavor turns earthy, with notes of fruit and citrus on the exhale.



Users have reported that Watermelon Gushers produces a relaxing experience that leaves you in a sleepy state, providing a euphoric body high that keeps the mind clear before drifting off to sleep. Watermelon Gushers would shine while listening to music on a rainy afternoon.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Gushers x Gelatti



Breeder: Cannarado



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Sleepy, Calm, Hungry



Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Fruity Citrus



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.