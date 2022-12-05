About this product
The Strain - Watermelon Gushers is a hybrid that produces a delicious terpene profile and relaxing effects, a sweet treat for the late afternoon or evening. The sweet scent of Watermelon Gushers has notes of watermelon, cookies, and tropical fruits. The buds are green in color and heavily coated on sticky trichomes and amber hairs.
This delicious, fruity strain carries through its parents’ aroma and flavor. Breaking apart the buds produces a sweet, watermelon and cookie fragrance, laced with tropical notes. The vibrant green buds of Watermelon Gushers are saturated with clear resinous trichomes. When combusted, its fruity flavor turns earthy, with notes of fruit and citrus on the exhale.
Users have reported that Watermelon Gushers produces a relaxing experience that leaves you in a sleepy state, providing a euphoric body high that keeps the mind clear before drifting off to sleep. Watermelon Gushers would shine while listening to music on a rainy afternoon.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Gushers x Gelatti
Breeder: Cannarado
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Sleepy, Calm, Hungry
Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Fruity Citrus
The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included two for twice the relief. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019